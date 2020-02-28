Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31,144 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of EXACT Sciences worth $33,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,135,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,986,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 538.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,178 shares of company stock worth $2,978,742 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $80.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.16. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

