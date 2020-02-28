Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Globus Medical worth $33,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 35.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 378,211 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,022 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,176.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GMED. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

