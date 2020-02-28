Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $33.07 Million Stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Insperity worth $33,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,531,000 after buying an additional 636,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 22.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.22. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $65.65 and a 1 year high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $432,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

