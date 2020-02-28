Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $33.21 Million Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,880,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.62% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $33,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.82%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

