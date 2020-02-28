Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $33.34 Million Position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,742,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 207,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.89% of SLM worth $33,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of SLM by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,663,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,573 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $94,453,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,770,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 149,567 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,276,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,856,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 555,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. SLM Corp has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

