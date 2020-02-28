Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $34.01 Million Holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of ViaSat worth $34,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ViaSat by 3,888.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in ViaSat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ViaSat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ViaSat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ViaSat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.74. ViaSat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.98 and a 1 year high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard A. Baldridge purchased 27,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,469,901.00. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded ViaSat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

