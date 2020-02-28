Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $34.32 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Starwood Property Trust worth $34,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,465.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 79,120 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE STWD opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

