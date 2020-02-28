Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $35.03 Million Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Credit Acceptance worth $35,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,037,000 after acquiring an additional 352,127 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 19,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total transaction of $442,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.07, for a total value of $6,751,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,525 shares of company stock valued at $69,806,590. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.17.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $407.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12 month low of $385.36 and a 12 month high of $509.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $440.54 and a 200-day moving average of $446.71.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.