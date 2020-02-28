Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Murphy Oil worth $33,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 88.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 29.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $458,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,579 shares of company stock valued at $345,173 in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MUR opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Howard Weil cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.