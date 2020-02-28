Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of KKR & Co Inc worth $32,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.70.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

