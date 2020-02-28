Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of NetEase worth $34,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $321.93 on Friday. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $361.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.36.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

