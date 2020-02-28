Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Rexnord worth $34,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,704,000 after purchasing an additional 160,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,423,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 743,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,292,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. Bank of America raised Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17. Rexnord Corp has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

In other Rexnord news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $4,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,117.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $87,780.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,189 shares in the company, valued at $922,664.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,002 shares of company stock worth $15,059,904 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

