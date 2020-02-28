Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,288 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of First Financial Bankshares worth $34,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,338,000 after buying an additional 7,870,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,771,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,047,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,448,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 444,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after buying an additional 32,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIN opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.08.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $430,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

