Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,880 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.96% of TopBuild worth $33,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 20,931 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in TopBuild by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of BLD stock opened at $106.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TopBuild Corp has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $125.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.