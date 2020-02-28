Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,352 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,352 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Colfax worth $33,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colfax in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Colfax stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62. Colfax Corp has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $39.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

