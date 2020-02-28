Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 23,346 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,338,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,346 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.16% of Builders FirstSource worth $34,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 114,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after purchasing an additional 405,127 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 115,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,390,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,741,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

