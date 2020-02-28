Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 244,372 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 244,372 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of JetBlue Airways worth $34,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,375 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,527 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.0% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,834,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,187 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 269,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 241,519 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,727 shares of company stock worth $208,067. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.