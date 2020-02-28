Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) is RWC Asset Management LLP’s 8th Largest Position

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 3.2% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of Charter Communications worth $78,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $15.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $493.17. 3,589,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $335.53 and a 12-month high of $546.54. The firm has a market cap of $108.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $518.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.87.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

