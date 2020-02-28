Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 491.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.80. 2,346,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,309. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $98.91 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.09.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

