Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 399,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after buying an additional 41,929 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,114,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,555. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $100.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.77 and its 200-day moving average is $112.09.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

