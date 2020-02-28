Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Short Interest Update

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the January 30th total of 2,940,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

Shares of CHEF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.62. 312,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.94 million, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.38.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 601,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,923,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,323,000 after purchasing an additional 252,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 56,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 341,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

