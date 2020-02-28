Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Cfra

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Cfra from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

LNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.90.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 103,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,292. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.67 per share, for a total transaction of $251,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 9,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

