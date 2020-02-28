Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 127.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million.

NYSE CHMI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 522,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,055. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $255.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHMI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

