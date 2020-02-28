Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Rating Reiterated by MKM Partners

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 284.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHK. Tudor Pickering lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.

NYSE:CHK opened at $0.26 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director Thomas L. Ryan bought 200,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 928,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,968.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

