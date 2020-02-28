Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPK. ValuEngine downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sidoti reduced their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $89.98 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.17.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $2,549,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 29.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

