Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Getting Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has been trending negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Chevron earned a news impact score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $93.33. 2,042,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,196,177. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.21 and a 200-day moving average of $116.72. Chevron has a twelve month low of $94.08 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $184.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.25.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

