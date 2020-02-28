Chicago Equity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,441,000 after purchasing an additional 538,535 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1,276.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 485,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,495,000 after purchasing an additional 450,637 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,723,000 after purchasing an additional 193,780 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 747,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,479,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,941,000 after purchasing an additional 151,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. UBS Group began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $107.84 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $84.56 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.54.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.