Chicago Equity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,990 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.