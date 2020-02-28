Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $6.14 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,780 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,666,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in AbbVie by 773.2% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,139,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,736 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.89.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $85.42 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.