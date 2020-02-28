Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $6.46 Million Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,955 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.41% of Brinker International worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,065,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after acquiring an additional 535,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,853,000 after acquiring an additional 251,037 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,888,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,421,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.95.

Brinker International stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.