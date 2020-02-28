Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,785 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.