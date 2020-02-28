Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,660 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

BAC stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $254.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

