Chicago Equity Partners LLC Lowers Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PACCAR by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

