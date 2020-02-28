Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases 32,060 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Oshkosh worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,929,000 after purchasing an additional 741,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,711,000 after acquiring an additional 549,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 237,263 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 471.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 114,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $9,974,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.37. Oshkosh Corp has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.99.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Longbow Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

In related news, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $148,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $915,580.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

