Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 196,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,938,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of Encore Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. State Street Corp increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,239 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 151,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,299 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 151.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $959.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $347.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECPG shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

