Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 51,605 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 153,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

