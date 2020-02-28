Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Molina Healthcare worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 360,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,182 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,681,000 after purchasing an additional 41,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,875 shares of company stock worth $681,569 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $124.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

