Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 2,452 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Bunge worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,594,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,987,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bunge by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 133,617 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Bunge by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,064,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,793,000 after buying an additional 130,523 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,029,000 after buying an additional 111,297 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, EVP Joseph Podwika purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $802,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Zachman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $508,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,012.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 71,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,209. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.