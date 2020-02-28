Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 26,205 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,205 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of UMB Financial worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.03. UMB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $60.18 and a 52 week high of $71.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.