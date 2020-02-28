Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 3,345 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,893 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,693 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.83.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $293.13 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

