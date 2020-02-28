Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 3,910 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $903,119,000 after acquiring an additional 104,494 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $154.81 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

