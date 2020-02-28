Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

MA stock opened at $285.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $215.93 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

