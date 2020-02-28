Christopher Fitzgerald Sells 3,000 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.59. 1,244,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,344. Mimecast Ltd has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.91, a PEG ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,614,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Mimecast by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 73,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.