Christopher Morris Buys 31,000 Shares of Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) Stock

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) insider Christopher Morris bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$16.14 ($11.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$500,216.00 ($354,763.12).

CPU traded down A$0.74 ($0.52) on Friday, hitting A$15.32 ($10.87). The company had a trading volume of 3,039,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of A$16.55. Computershare Limited has a 12-month low of A$14.18 ($10.06) and a 12-month high of A$18.65 ($13.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Computershare’s previous Interim dividend of $0.21. Computershare’s payout ratio is 88.80%.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides investor, plan, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services worldwide. The company's investor services comprise the provision of registry maintenance and related services; plan services operations include the provision of administration and related services for employee share and option plans; and communication services consist of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery.

