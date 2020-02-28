Chrono.tech (TIME) Reaches Market Cap of $724,500.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Chrono.tech token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011735 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $724,500.00 and $45,604.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00055019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00515552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $590.33 or 0.06752117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00065971 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030479 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005531 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars.

