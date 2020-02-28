Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Raised to $148.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $10.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,212. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.44. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,814 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 409.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 793,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,600,000 after acquiring an additional 637,495 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 544.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,607,000 after acquiring an additional 490,128 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,547,000 after acquiring an additional 373,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

