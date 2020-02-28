CIBC Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $44.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperformer” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 171.77% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

NYSE KEY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.19. 1,021,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,444,866. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

