Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Holdings Raised by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $8,158,631. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.15.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $181.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.36. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.