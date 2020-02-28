Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by Bislett Management LLC

Bislett Management LLC lessened its stake in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Cimpress makes up 5.8% of Bislett Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bislett Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Cimpress worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 59.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cimpress by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 0.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cimpress by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of CMPR opened at $120.89 on Friday. Cimpress NV has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.10.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. The firm had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.