Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Cimpress worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Man Group plc lifted its position in Cimpress by 388.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,559,000 after buying an additional 81,770 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 96,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,776,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 0.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at $4,998,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Cimpress stock traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,211. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. Cimpress NV has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.12.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. The firm had revenue of $820.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12,360.67%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress NV will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

